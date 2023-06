Whatever momentum Wright had after scoring three times in his final four games of 2022 was wiped out when the Lions drafted Sam LaPorta in April. Now Wright finds himself in a battle for playing time in an offense where he was already minimized as a target-getter, even after getting an opportunity to play a lot in the second half of last season. If he ends up carving out a nice role, Fantasy managers should expect to find him on the waiver wire. He shouldn't get drafted.