Young was handpicked by proven quarterback developer Frank Reich, and it's easy to see why. On game film, Young has it all - excellent ball placement, leadership, a quick release, arm talent to make all the throws, but most importantly, he throws with anticipation on a relatively consistent basis. Young's football IQ will hopefully outweigh his frame (5-foot-10, 204 pounds). Reich elevated Young to the QB1 role after the team's first few OTAs, which is an excellent indicator that he is well ahead of schedule from the mental standpoit and he makes for a better late-round gamble for your QB2 or a sleeper target in Superflex or two-QB leagues than the Derk Carrs and Desmond Ridders of the world. Young is worth a back-end first-round pick but more than likely an early second-round pick in rookie-only one-QB leagues. He should be grabbed within the top five in two-QB or Superflex formats.