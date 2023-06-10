Uzomah is the No. 2 tight end for the Jets behind Tyler Conklin, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues. In 2022, Uzomah had minimal production, averaging just 3.7 PPR points per game, and he was definitely outplayed by Conklin. There's little reason to expect that to change, and the Jets like Uzomah for his blocking ability. He might see a slight boost in production with the addition of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but the Jets also have a crowded receiving corps with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. At best, you can add Uzomah off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing at a high level.