Santos averaged 6.5 Fantasy points per game last year and 6.2 the year before that. It's not necessarily a byproduct of his talent, more like an indicator of how weak the Bears offense was at giving Santos field-goal tries. Their upgraded offense should push Santos to an extra point per week, but it's still not enough to make him a reliable weekly Fantasy kicker. He might have some upside weeks during the year, at which point you can claim him off waivers.