Shudak is likely the leading candidate to kick for the Titans in 2023 following the release of Randy Bullock, but he'll face competition from 2023 UDFA Trey Wolff and potentially others during the offseason. Shudak only spent one year as the primary kicker in college, hitting 24 of his 28 field goal attempts and all of his extra-point tries for Iowa in 2021. His only game for the Titans as a rookie featured three made field goals on four attempts, with all four tries under 40 yards. He's best left undrafted in Fantasy leagues.