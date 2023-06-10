We view Akers as a low-end No. 2 running back worthy of a pick in the Round 5 or 6 range of Fantasy drafts, but he finished 2022 much better than that. Akers produced 408 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in his final three games and was the No. 4 running back in Fantasy for the final six weeks of the season. If that was him finally regaining form after his 2021 Achilles injury, then we are way too low on Akers. But this isn't the first time Akers finished with a flurry; he posted 608 yards from scrimmage in his final six games of his rookie season. We are discounting Akers a bit because of the uncertainty surrounding the Rams offensive line and offense in general, but he'll have upside beyond his ADP.