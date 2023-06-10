Latu should have an excellent chance to beat out Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley for the TE2 job behind George Kittle. Considering Kittle will turn 30 in October and has missed 13 games over the last three years, that could be a position that leads to playing time for the 2023 third-round pick. Latu scored 12 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Alabama and his big frame could make him a red-zone target for Brock Purdy at some point. You can leave him on the waiver wire for as long as George Kittle stays healthy, but he's worth a late-round pick after Round 4 in rookie-only drafts, particularly in tight end premium leagues.