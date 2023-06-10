Due to five defensive touchdowns, the Cardinals actually finished last year as a top-12 defense. But they were in the bottom half of the league in terms of yards allowed, sacks, and turnovers forced. They also gave up the second-most points in the NFL. While the arrival of Jonathan Gannon could one day turn this team into a defensive juggernaut, 2023 is probably not the year, especially if Kyler Murray is out and the offense cannot stay on the field. Leave the Cardinals defense on the waiver wire, even with a great first matchup against Washington.