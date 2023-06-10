At the time of publication, Wentz is a free agent, and we'll see if he signs with a new team prior to training camp. He should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues. Wentz was benched in 2022 in Washington, and he will likely be a backup quarterback wherever he ends up. He still has potential to be a starting Fantasy quarterback in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if he gets the chance to start with a team, but he will have to prove himself first. At 30, Wentz's best days could be behind him, and he has averaged fewer than 20 Fantasy points per game in three years in a row with the Eagles, Colts and Commanders.