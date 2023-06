Keenum signed with Houston this offseason, where he's expected to compete for the No. 2 quarterback job with Davis Mills behind rookie C.J. Stroud. Keenum is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2022, Keenum was the No. 2 quarterback in Buffalo behind Josh Allen and played sparingly. Barring an injury to Stroud, Keenum is not expected to play much in 2023.