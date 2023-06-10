Wilson Jr. will compete to be the No. 3 receiver in Miami, but even if he wins the job, he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He had a down year in 2022 with the Dolphins, averaging just 1.2 PPR points per game, and he's never averaged more than 9.2 PPR points per game in a season. This year, Wilson will have to prove he's better than Chosen Anderson, Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft to be the third option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But even if Wilson is the Dolphins' No. 3 receiver, it's hard to be productive in that role because Miami focuses so much on getting Hill and Waddle the ball. Ignore Wilson on Draft Day in the majority of leagues, and if he starts off playing well or an injury occurs, add him off the waiver wire if needed.