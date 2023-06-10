Tillman is a big, physical outside receiver coming off of five years of college football. His 2022 season at Tennessee was marred by an ankle sprain that required surgery and ultimately cost him six games. Despite that, he scored 15 times over his final 19 games, averaging 14.8 yards per catch in that time. For a 6-foot-3 receiver, Tillman has good speed and definitely has an aggressive nature to fight for contested catches, but he's still a work in progress as a route runner and isn't a natural separator. He might develop into a reliable option in Cleveland over the next year or two, which is why he's not worth even a late pick in 2023 seasonal leagues but is worth the spend in Dynasty rookie-only drafts at or after 25th overall.