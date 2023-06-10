The Patriots selected Ryland in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Maryland, and he's expected to be the starter this season ahead of Nick Folk. If that happens, Ryland could be a starting Fantasy kicker in all leagues. At Maryland in 2022, Ryland made 19 of 23 field goals and 39 of 40 PATs. The Patriots have averaged 34 made field goals and 37 made PATs over the past two seasons, and Ryland could be a sneaky option on Draft Day. Keep an eye on his battle with Folk in training camp, and Ryland might be a waiver addition if he's the starter in New England.