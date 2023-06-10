Once again the Chargers defense is coming off an injury-riddled year where it underperformed preseason expectations. Once again, we're expecting this unit to be better than last year, with a consensus ranking inside the top 12. The team added Khalil Mack to rush the passer opposite Joey Bosa and added Eric Kendricks in free agency and Daiyan Henley in the draft to shore up the middle of their defense in front of a star-studded secondary that includes Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. The names are there to make this a top-five defense, maybe better. We'll draft this DST in the final round and hope that the game lives up to the names this year.