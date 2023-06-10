The top receiver at Purdue last season, Jones will battle for playing time in the Bengals offense this summer. He's unlikely to see the field much in 2023 since he played mostly as an outside receiver at Purdue, but perhaps there's a pathway to him contributing in a year or two. He's a crafty receiver with explosive speed and very good route running traits. He's just a little lean and has battled injuries in the past. Unlikely to get a sniff in seasonal leagues, Jones is at best a third-round choice in rookie-only drafts.