Fifth-round pick Brown figures to joust for a spot on the Bengals depth chart in training camp this summer. The former Illinois lead rusher is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 41 total grabs. He averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of five seasons of college football. He's a compact, physical back with good vision and cuts, and he also made strides in his receiving and blocking ability. He's a little on the older side at 23 (less than four years younger than Joe Mixon) but seems capable of being a decent player. Drafting Brown in seasonal formats isn't advised unless it's crystal clear he's the backup to Mixon. He's more of a top-25 pick in rookie-only drafts and a late-round flier in keeper leagues.