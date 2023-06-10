After breaking out for 11 touchdowns as a rookie, Claypool has totaled three scores with an average of 3.5 catches per game over the last two years. It was even worse in seven games with the Bears last season, getting a cool 2.0 grabs per outing (many of which without Darnell Mooney playing). Since then the Bears added D.J. Moore, all but eliminating Claypool as the team's possible go-to receiver. Claypool's past performance as a plus-size receiver is literally the only reason to even think about taking him in drafts. It certainly isn't his recent play, nor is it Chicago's offense, which isn't expected to become pass-heavy. Late-round picks can be better spent than on Claypool this summer.