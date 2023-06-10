Edmonds joined the Buccaneers this offseason and will battle Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Sean Tucker for touches behind Rachaad White. He's a fine pick in the double-digit rounds of a PPR league. The best path you can project is that Edmonds wins the third-down job and plays with Baker Mayfield, who led the NFL with an 11.9% checkdown rate in 2022. As much as Edmonds struggled as a rusher last year, he was still above average as a pass catcher, averaging 6.5 yards per target. Even if everything goes right for Edmonds, he's a flex at best. If everything goes wrong, he could be cut.