The Titans were looking to recapture some of that old Jonnu Smith magic in their offense when they drafted another move tight end in Okonkwo, and he certainly flashed as a rookie. Okonkwo was a weapon in space for the Titans and averaged 9.8 yards per target with receptions of 48, 41, 31 and 41 in four of his five games from Weeks 9-13. A healthier Ryan Tannehill could mean a big second-year leap for the tight end who doesn't have much target competition outside of Treylon Burks. Okonkwo is the type of young tight end you want to swing on starting in Round 10 with the athletic profile that translates and true volume upside relative to the tight end position.