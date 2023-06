This is expected to be Boswell's ninth season as the Steelers kicker. After finishing sixth among all kickers on a per-game basis in 2021, Boswell predictably finished league-average in the same category in 2022 because of the team's massive offensive overhaul. Odds are the offense still won't be explosive enough to give Boswell more than 30 field goal attempts and a bunch of extra points, so he's pretty easy to avoid drafting. At least two other kickers in his own division are better options.