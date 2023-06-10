The Commanders selected Rodriguez in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Kentucky, and he will be a reserve if he makes the team. He's not worth drafting in most redraft leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats. Washington has Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson ahead of Rodriguez on the depth chart, and he would likely need an injury to get playing time. At Kentucky, Rodriguez had 175 carries for 904 yards and six touchdowns in eight games in 2022, and he had 225 carries for 1,378 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games in 2021. If he does get the chance for consistent playing time, you can add Rodriguez off the waiver wire during the season.