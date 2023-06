Streveler is back with the Jets, and he will compete to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. Streveler is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The Jets have Zach Wilson, Tim Doyle and Streveler behind Rodgers, and we'll see what the Jets would do if Rodgers were to miss any time due to injury. If Streveler got the nod to start, he would only be an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Most likely, we don't see Streveler play a down in 2023.