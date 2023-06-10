McCaffrey should be one of the top running backs drafted in all formats and has an argument to be a top-three pick in one-QB leagues. McCaffrey made 10 starts for the 49ers in the 2022 season and averaged 20.1 touches, 114 yards from scrimmage, and 23.2 Fantasy points per game. He was the No. 1 running back in Fantasy by more than three Fantasy points per game. When he is at his best, there is no running back better, in real life or Fantasy. The concerns about McCaffrey are that he missed a combined 23 games from 2020-21 and that there are too many mouths to feed in San Francisco when everyone is healthy. Those concerns are not enough to knock McCaffrey out of the first round in any format.