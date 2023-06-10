Hubbard was quietly efficient behind a Panthers offensive line that got into an excellent groove on the ground in the second half. Hubbard averaged 4.9 yards per carry and even showed an evolved ability to impact the pass game (sixth-best yards per route run). He could operate in a similar role in 2023 if free agent acquisition Miles Sanders operates in a similar role to what D'Onta Foreman was for them in 2022, but there's also a chance Sanders eats into his role - specifically on passing downs. Hubbard is a middling dart throw in the final rounds given Sanders' injury history.