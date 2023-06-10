It's not often fifth-round picks get a chance to start Week 1, but if Kyler Murray's ACL is not fully recovered, that is exactly what Tune could do. He'll have to beat out Colt McCoy, which could be a longshot, but this is a rebuilding Cardinals team that may prefer to see the kid play. Tune lit up the scoreboard at Houston, accounting for more than 13,000 yards of total offense and 119 total touchdowns in five seasons. He is far more mobile than McCoy, but not close to the same athlete Murray is. Tune will be a waiver wire add if Murray is out to start the year and Tune beats out McCoy. In rookie drafts, he shouldn't be considered before Round 4, even in Superflex.