Edwards-Helaire is a former first-round pick in the NFL Draft but he shouldn't be taken in Fantasy drafts until Round 10 this year. In fact, it's unclear exactly what his role will be. Isaiah Pacheco appears locked in as the primary early-downs back and Jerick McKinnon has returned to play on passing downs. While Edwards-Helaire's season did end because of an injury in Week 11, the writing was on the wall before that. His snap percentage peaked at 56% in Week 4 and then fell every subsequent week, bottoming out at 6% in Week 10. He'll likely need an injury or a new team before he's a Fantasy starter again.