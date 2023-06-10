Even with a 22.5% target share last year, Kmet finished 16th among tight ends in PPR points per game (8.7). Half of his six games with 10-plus PPR last season came with Darnell Mooney sidelined, and nearly 30% of his PPR Fantasy points were scored by touchdowns. That's more than enough to call him a TD-reliant player, particularly on a Bears squad that added D.J. Moore and Robert Tonyan to their receiving group, further minimizing Kmet's opportunities including in the red zone. Challenging early-season matchups further cloud Kmet's potential. You might be best to avoid Kmet in drafts and instead pick him up off waivers in the event he's more productive than expected.