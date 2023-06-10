If Kyler Murray is not ready for the start of the season, McCoy will battle Clayton Tune to start in Murray's place. We expect McCoy to win that battle in training camp, which would make McCoy worthy of a roster spot in any league that allows you to start more than one quarterback. McCoy averaged 242 yards passing in the two games he played more than 90% of the snaps, but he only threw one touchdown pass on the season compared to three interceptions. Even in a two-quarterback league, you won't want to start him unless you are truly desperate.