The Colts lost a key piece to their defense (inside linebacker Bobby Okereke) this offseason and they will be installing a new defensive system, but they return one of the NFL's elite interior defensive lines, and a healthy Shaq Leonard should be a big boost. They averaged the 15th-most Fantasy points per game in 2022 and are best left undrafted, but could be worth streaming as early as Week 2 against the Texans.