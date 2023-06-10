The Commanders DST should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option coming into the season, and the unit is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2022, the Commanders defense did a good job of limiting opponents from scoring, as Washington was one of 10 teams to allow fewer than 20 points per game (19.4). But the Commanders struggled in sacks (43), interceptions (nine) and fumble recoveries (nine). A healthy Chase Young should help the pass rush, and Washington committed to improving the secondary with rookie cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes in the first round of the NFL Draft and Jartavius Martin in Round 2. At best, let the Commanders DST start off the season playing well, and then you can add it during the year.