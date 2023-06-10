Kupp should be drafted in the first round as one of the first wide receivers off the board. After lapping the field in 2021, Kupp picked up right where he left off, averaging 24.8 FPPG over his first eight games in 2022. If you could guarantee health for both he and Matthew Stafford, it would be hard to make a case against Kupp as the No. 1 WR in Fantasy, even the No. 1 overall pick. But Stafford is 35, Kupp just turned 30 and both missed the second half of 2022 with injuries. One of the benefits of drafting a WR in Round 1 is that they are less injury-prone than the running backs, but it's difficult to say that for sure about Kupp.