Rush will once again be the No. 2 quarterback in Dallas behind Dak Prescott, but he's not worth drafting in any leagues. However, should Prescott miss time, Rush can be added off the waiver wire. In 2022, Rush started five games for the Cowboys after Prescott broke his thumb in Week 1. Rush scored 20 Fantasy points in one start but had 15 points or less in four others. Should he start any games in 2023, he would only be useful in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.