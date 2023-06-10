Patterson had a magical run as a converted running back with the Falcons in 2021 and was even a consistent Fantasy football asset for that stretch, but injuries and the emergence of Allgeier made him less Fantasy relevant in 2022. Patterson finished as a top-four running back twice in 2022 but both times came in the first three weeks. With Bijan Robinson in the mix and Tyler Allgeier entering Year 2, Patterson feels more like a gadget addition to the offense that won't find anywhere near the volume needed to be a weekly asset.