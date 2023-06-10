Davis is staying with the Jets this year, and we'll see what role he plays in a crowded receiving corps. At best, Davis is worth a late-round flier in all leagues. The Jets added Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb this offseason, and Garrett Wilson remains the leader of the pack. Even with Elijah Moore gone, Davis will likely struggle for targets. Now, Davis could emerge as the No. 2 or 3 receiver behind Wilson, and that could mean great things for his production with Aaron Rodgers under center. It's worth keeping an eye on Davis in training camp, and he could become a No. 4 Fantasy receiver during the season.