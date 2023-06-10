We think Sutton should be drafted as a bench receiver, somewhere after pick 100. Sutton's upside over the past two seasons has been almost entirely dependent on Jerry Jeudy being hurt. The duo has run 586 career routes together and Jeudy has scored 228 PPR Fantasy points on those routes while Sutton has scored 120. Now the Broncos are getting Tim Patrick back and traded up to draft Marvin Mims. It's entirely possible that Sutton is not even the No. 2 target earner in this offense. At the same time, Jeudy has missed nine games over the past two seasons and left multiple games early as well. It's also possible Jeudy gets hurt again and Sutton performs like a top-20 Fantasy wide receiver.