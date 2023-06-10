The Cowboys DST should be considered among the best Fantasy options this season and is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2022, the Dallas defense was among the leaders in points allowed (19.1), sacks (54), fumbles (17), interceptions (16) and DST touchdowns (three). Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are a formidable pass rush, and the addition of Stephon Gilmore opposite Trevon Diggs at corner gives Dallas a tough secondary. The Cowboys DST could be the best Fantasy unit this season, so plan to target the Cowboys DST in all leagues on Draft Day.