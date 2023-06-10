Samuel got off to a hot start in 2022, but he cooled off down the stretch. This season, Samuel has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Last year, Samuel scored at least 12 PPR points in six of his first nine games, but he was at nine PPR points or less in six of his final eight outings. And in his lone start with Sam Howell in Week 18 against Dallas, Samuel had one catch for minus-2 yards on one target. There is a chance Samuel could be a gadget weapon for new offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, but that doesn't mean Samuel will post consistent production. The best-case scenario for Samuel is he starts off playing well like he did in 2022, and then you can add him off the waiver wire.