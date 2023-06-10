Prescott remains a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Prescott is worth drafting in Round 2. There are some Fantasy managers concerned about Prescott with the loss of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, especially after coach Mike McCarthy initially said he wanted the Cowboys to run more and lean on their defense. But McCarthy has since clarified that statement, and Prescott should continue to post quality stats. His weapons have changed this offseason with the loss of tight end Dalton Schultz and the addition of receiver Brandin Cooks, and Prescott still has CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also lost Ezekiel Elliott, which could give Prescott more scoring opportunities near the goal line. The nice thing about Prescott is you can wait for him on Draft Day, and he has five seasons in a row of averaging at least 20.3 Fantasy points per game, including three seasons of more than 24.5 points per game over that span. While he might not post elite stats like the top-tier Fantasy quarterbacks, he can still help you win a Fantasy title in 2023.