The Bills traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft to select Kincaid from Utah at No. 25 overall. While he's listed as a tight end, the expectation is the Bills will use Kincaid as a big slot receiver. He's worth drafting in all redraft leagues with a late-round pick as a low-end starting option. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Kincaid is worth a first-round pick. He will likely be a big part of Buffalo's passing game along with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox, and that's a good thing since Kincaid is associated with Josh Allen. At Utah, Kincaid finished 2022 with 70 catches, 890 yards and eight touchdowns, and he could be a standout playmaker in the NFL. While he might struggle as a rookie tight end given the history of the position, he still has the potential to succeed in a big way given his expected role and his quarterback.