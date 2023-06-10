Schultz signed with the Texans this offseason, and he should remain a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He's worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick in all formats. Houston has a new quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who should find Schultz to be a reliable target. Schultz might end up as the best receiving threat for the Texans given their receiving corps, which features Nico Collins, John Metchie III and Robert Woods as the likely top three options. Schultz has been a quality Fantasy tight end for the Cowboys over the past three seasons, averaging at least 9.1 PPR points per game in each year over that span. Granted, he did that with Dak Prescott for the majority of that time, and going from Prescott to Stroud is a likely downgrade. But Schultz should also be featured in Houston, which is something to covet from a tight end you can draft in his range. He's not an elite Fantasy option, but he should be a weekly starter in all formats.