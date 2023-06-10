After posting a five-year low with 17.8 touches per game in 2022, Cook was jettisoned by the Vikings in early June. His next team is not promised to give him as much work as his last, either. That's not a surprise given he'll be 28 years old when the season starts and is coming off a season with career lows in yards per carry (4.4) and explosive run rate (7.2% of his runs went for 12-plus yards). Once a first-round staple, there is now a very real chance Cook takes another step back after averaging 14.0 PPR points per game last year. Obviously it will help if he winds up as a team's short-yardage/goal-line back, but until that's promised, Fantasy managers might be squeamish to even think of him as a top-24 option. He's not safe to take until at least Round 6, and even that comes with some unnecessary risk.