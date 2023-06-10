Despite never receiving anything close to a similar workload in college, Dameon Pierce proved to coaches he was deserving of a workhorse role as early as Week 2 of his rookie season, and for an eight-game stretch it was easy to see why. Pierce finished as a weekly RB2 or better in non-PPR leagues in every game of that stretch, including three weekly finishes inside the top 10. Pierce's calling card is his ability to force missed tackles and his forced missed tackle rate (28%) was the best among all RBs with at least 100 carries. The underlying stats are exciting for Pierce, and although the team signed Devin Singletary, a case can be made that he was signed to be insurance and a change of pace - Pierce missed time as a rookie with an ankle injury. Pierce is worth drafting at the back end of Round 4 and is worth drafting even earlier in standard scoring formats.