The same concerns we had for Swift in Detroit combined with new concerns he'll have with the Eagles create a polarizing running back who's likely to best serve as a mid-round high-end No. 3 option. Availability has been an issue for Swift, something the Eagles could manage by using him as a passing-downs option (which offensive coordinator Brian Johnson hinted at in May). Swift has been outstanding as a pass-catcher, but the Eagles ranked dead last in RB target share last year (12.1%). That number figures to increase with Swift's arrival, but not explode, and there's clearly a touch-crunch among all of Philly's runners due to Jalen Hurts hogging carries, especially near the goal line. Swift is a PPR-preferred rusher who could deliver a dozen points per game (closer to 9 non-PPR points per game). Even with his injury issues, taking him as soon as Round 7 feels safe.