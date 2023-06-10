Bellinger will be the No. 2 tight end for the Giants this season behind Darren Waller, and Bellinger is not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues. However, keep in mind that Waller has struggled with injuries for the past two seasons, so Bellinger might emerge as a waiver-wire addition during the year. He showed promise as a rookie in 2022, but the Giants decided to upgrade at tight end this offseason with the addition of Waller. That will limit the playing time and production for Bellinger in 2023, and only an injury to Waller will put Bellinger back on the radar for Fantasy managers.