Because Gray was a third-round pick last year, is still just 24 years old, and plays for the unpredictable Kyle Shanahan, you should make a strong effort to hold on to Gray in Dynasty leagues throughout the 2023 season. In redraft, Gray is the type of player who should be on the waiver wire in the majority of leagues. A strong training camp and an injury to Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk could change that. Gray has big-play ability, averaging 16.4 yards per catch his final year at SMU, and Shanahan's offense produces outlier seasons, so if he gets on the field there is a chance Gray splashes.