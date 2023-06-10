Slayton stayed with the Giants this year after signing a two-year contract extension in March. He should remain a starter, but that doesn't mean he's a Fantasy starter. Slayton is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in most Fantasy leagues. The Giants have a lot of weapons in the passing game with Slayton, Darren Waller, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell. Aside from Waller, none of the receivers have proven to be dominant, but Slayton should have plenty of positive moments during the season. While he only averaged 8.0 PPR points per game in 2022, he did have seven games with at least 11.0 PPR points. He also had eight games with six-plus targets, so don't be surprised if Slayton becomes a popular waiver-wire option during the season if he gets on a hot streak.