Mooney couldn't quite hang in there as the Bears' No. 1 receiver. He won't have to be that anymore after the team acquired D.J. Moore this offseason. It means Mooney will likely take a back seat to Moore in targets, but he could still get around five per game. Mooney has averaged more than that over the balance of his career and it hasn't helped him ever -- his career-high Fantasy point average is 12.3 in 2021, when he was Chicago's top receiver. Stuck behind Moore in an offense that won't be pass-heavy, Mooney feels destined for Fantasy benches with only occasional big-time games. At best he's a late-round pick who you might part ways with after a month.