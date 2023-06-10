The Steelers drafted Sasquatch-esque tight end Washington in April out of Georgia. Built nearly like an offensive lineman, Washington made some fun plays downfield on occasion but totaled just three scores and 38 catches in 26 games as a sophomore and junior. It's blocking that he's known for, lining up in-line on nearly 70% of his snaps. The Steelers figure to utilize him as such right away, potentially working with him on his receiving skills to add a dynamic to their offense. If he struggles with that, a position change might be in order. Washington isn't an exciting Fantasy pick in any format, including Dynasty leagues since his long-term outlook doesn't involve a lot of statistics.