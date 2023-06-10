Waller is a polarizing player in our rankings, but we all agree he is a top-10 tight end who should not be drafted before Round 7. The move to New York gives him an enormous target share opportunity, but it also comes with risks. Daniel Jones has never thrown for more than 3,205 yards or 24 touchdowns in a season, and the Giants ranked 25th in pass attempts last year. Waller's age and recent injury history should give you some pause as well. Still, Waller is one of the few tight ends who has proven he can be a difference maker at the worst position in Fantasy, averaging more than 70 yards per game in both 2019 and 2020. The ceiling is sky high if he can stay healthy and be who he was then.