Knox is likely to struggle with the addition of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, but he should still have value this season. While Knox is unlikely to get drafted in most Fantasy leagues, don't be surprised if you add him off the waiver wire during the year. Kincaid is expected to be a big slot receiver for the Bills, which should allow Knox to operate as the main tight end for Buffalo, and he's been productive in that role. He scored 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons while averaging at least 9.0 points per game. Knox can still be a red-zone threat for Josh Allen despite being in a crowded receiving group with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Kincaid. Knox could end up as a surprise Fantasy option as the season goes on because being associated with Allen is a good thing for his Fantasy value.